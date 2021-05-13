William Jackson

William Jackson can barely see his sister’s grave.

The final resting place for Youlanda Jackson Santana is at Green Hill Cemetery on East Main, almost entirely covered by overgrowth near the back of the cemetery’s northern side. 

Jackson’s mother’s grave, about 50 feet away, features a carefully adorned mulch garden with flowers, small sculptures, lights and a cross.

“If they get some trees off of my sister, then I can go make her grave look more like my mother’s,” Jackson said. “But I can't do that with all the trees over it and the trash all around it. I just can't do it.”

William Jackson said that the issue of upkeep at Green Hill is a shared one for others with loved ones at the cemetery. He pointed to tall grass between graves, flowers shredded by mowers, and mishaps at burial ceremonies as troublesome evidence of the cemetery’s lack of resources.

Jeanette Walker, chair of the Green Hill Cemetery board of trustees, stressed that her board is made up entirely of volunteers and that there are only two paid staff members, both of whom work part-time.

She also said that she plans to have Jackson’s sister’s headstone cleared of overgrowth this weekend.

“We know this is a problem,” Walker said. “We had discussed getting it done, but you have to realize it takes time and it takes money.”

Walker also estimated that about $600 of the average $900 it costs to bury a loved one at Green Hill goes directly toward costs associated with that burial, leaving very little profit margin to fund upkeep. She said cutting the grass alone costs $800 per week.

“We try to keep it affordable for people to bury their loved ones,” Walker said. “You know, how many times people call me saying that ‘I thank y'all for not being so high,’ because it costs just about $900. A lot of people don't have life insurance, and this money’s got to come out of their pocket. So we’re trying to serve the community the best we can.”

Down either adjacent road stands cemeteries with several full-time workers, per Walker: Sunset Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum on Versailles Road and the historic Frankfort Cemetery on East Main.

Walker said that the City of Frankfort technically owns the land on which Green Hill sits, and that her nonprofit organization operates as a trust holding the land. The cemetery, established in 1865, is also home to a monument dedicated to 142 African American Civil War soldiers from Franklin County and the surrounding area.

With all the costs and what little revenue that comes in, Walker said the organization doesn’t have the means to change its current operation drastically. She suggested that those in Jackson’s position do more themselves to improve their relatives’ lots.

Jackson disagreed that the responsibility should be on him.

“Some of the big stretches it looks like they’ve cut it, but then you start getting around the graves,” Jackson said. “Y'all get donations, y'all do fundraisers, y'all do all kinds of stuff and yet you're not taking care of my family. When I pay for my plot, it says ‘for upkeep of the grounds.’ This is not upkeep.”

Patti Weghorn Bly’s brother and mother are both buried on the newer side of Green Hill. She complained of a botched burial ceremony for her mother, whose ashes were buried near her brother last month at a cost of $200.

The grave, she said, sits next to Ruth Griffey, the matriarch of famous father-son baseball duo Ken Griffey Jr. and his father. Jackson said that Bly’s mother was something of a local celebrity herself, known as “the queen of Prince Hall,” in reference to the nearby Prince Hall Village Apartments, where she was a resident for more than 30 years.

But when the family showed up to bury Bly’s mother’s ashes, the hole hadn’t yet been dug.

“I was told it was April 21 at 9 a.m,” Bly said. “So we ended up doing her ceremony, leaving and then having to come back to bury her.”

Walker explained the incident as an honest mistake due to a miscommunication.

Bly also echoed some of Jackson’s concerns about upkeep around the graves.

“Two days before the burial, on Sunday, my husband and I had gone up there and had to mow the plot and weedeat it,” Bly said. “We had to weedeat some of his family members’ (graves) because it was a mess. They don't take care of it. No one takes care of it. I wouldn't even have a problem that they don't take care of it except that when you pay to have your family member placed it states that the cemetery will be taken care of.”

Jackson said that it is difficult to both allow individuals to do whatever they please with their family and friends’ graves in terms of decorations — she said Green Hill is more lenient than other cemeteries in Frankfort — while also uniformly providing gravesite upkeep.

She also noted that Jackson's voice was one out of roughly 800 within the cemetery's community.

“This board is a volunteer board and we don’t get paid for nothing,” Walker said. “We volunteer for all our tasks. Last night I was up there at 8 or 9 o’clock taking trash out.”

Walker encourages any donations to Green Hill Cemetery to be sent to P.O. Box 96, Frankfort, KY 40622.

William Jackson poses at the grave of his mother, Ila Jackson. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

