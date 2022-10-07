Two Black Frankfort residents who were lynched from the Singing Bridge more than a century ago will be forever memorialized with a historic marker near the site.
On Aug. 15, 1894, Marshall Boston was hanged from the iron bridge after being accused of raping a white woman the day before.
News reports from the time indicate that the local sheriff informally deputized a group of approximately 30 men who detained Boston. He was presented to the alleged victim who ID’d him as her assailant and he was arrested and jailed.
“At midnight, a white mob broke into the jail and abducted Mr. Boston, whose cell was reportedly under heavy guard,” according to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), an Alabama-based nonprofit that advocates for equal treatment in the criminal justice system, website.
Boston was reportedly beaten and confessed.
“Black people accused of crimes during this era were often beaten and tortured to extract a confession and these inherently unreliable statements were then reported as a justification for the brutal lynchings that followed, even in the absence of any evidence or investigation, much less a trial,” the website states.
Local newspapers at the time referred to Boston as a “Black brute” and a “fiend.”
The white mob hanged Boston from a beam on the Singing Bridge over the Kentucky River and fired hundreds of bullets into his body.
“A grand jury convened to investigate the lynching, but as was typical, no witnesses stepped forward and no indictment was returned,” the website says.
Fifteen years later, on June 3, 1909, John Maxey was hanged from the Singing Bridge by a white mob after they stormed the jail and abducted him.
Maxey was accused of shooting a white “circus man” and was arrested, per newspaper reports.
“The mob marched Mr. Maxey to the St. Clair Street bridge, where on their first attempt to hang him, the rope broke,” the website adds. “They forced Mr. Maxey to climb up the girders and then pushed him to his death, in front of at least 200 people.”
Multiple rounds were then fired into his body by the white mob.
Like in Boston’s case, no one who participated in the lynching faced prosecution.
The two lynchings are only a couple of verified racial atrocities to occur in the capital city of Kentucky but among thousands that took place during that era in the United States, historians note. At least 169 happened in Kentucky from 1877 to 1950.
Focus on Race Relations (FORR) President Ed Powe told The State Journal there were reports of at least three other, unverified lynchings in Frankfort during the same period.
Three years ago, EJI and FORR began working together on a three-part project to memorialize the two Frankfort men who were lynched.
The first part was a soil collection. In August 2019, representatives from EJI collected soil from a site near the Singing Bridge. The soil was placed in jars bearing Boston’s and Maxey’s names and were placed in the Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.
Secondly, as part of the three-day Juneteenth celebration, the organization held an essay contest with prize money for students in grades 9-12. Entrants were asked to connect the dots between historical events in Frankfort or the U.S. and what’s going on today locally or nationally.
The third part takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22, when an historic marker will be placed near the site of the lynchings to remember the two Black men who lost their lives without due process.
A dedication ceremony with comments from elected leaders and local church officials is planned from 1-2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, St. Clair Street.
Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make remarks and four Frankfort pastors, led by host Pastor Keith Felton of First Baptist Church, St. Clair Street, and followed by Dr. Ronnie Glover of First Baptist Clinton Street, Les Whitlock of First Corinthian and LaVeeshia Pryor of St. John’s AME.
Both Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells are scheduled to issue apologies to the families of Boston and Maxey and Rev. John Stowe, Bishop of Lexington and South Eastern Kentucky, will deliver remarks.
Musical guests include Keith McCutchen, Patricia Griffith and the combined choirs from First Baptist, St. Clair Street and First Baptist Clinton Street.
Participants will then walk to the site of the historic marker for its unveiling.
Refreshments will follow in the dining area at First Baptist Church, St. Clair Street.
