Soil from the ground near the Singing Bridge is placed into a jar labeled with Marshall Boston's name during the Soil Collection Ceremony hosted Focus on Race Relations (FORR): Frankfort and the Equal Justice Initiative on Sunday at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. Boston and Maxey were lynched from the bridge. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Two Black Frankfort residents who were lynched from the Singing Bridge more than a century ago will be forever memorialized with a historic marker near the site.

On Aug. 15, 1894, Marshall Boston was hanged from the iron bridge after being accused of raping a white woman the day before.

Ed Powe, president of Frankfort's Focus of Race Relations (FORR), stands in front of the Singing Bridge and a flower pot where a memorial to Black men that were lynched from the bridge following the Civil War will be dedicated in this 2019 State Journal file photo.
Karen Carey and Jane Bogardus place soil from the ground near the Singing Bridge into jars labeled with the names Marshall Boston and John Maxey during the Soil Collection Ceremony hosted Focus on Race Relations (FORR): Frankfort and the Equal Justice Initiative on Sunday at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. Boston and Maxey were lynched from the bridge. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Anna Quarles, Cadence Hamilton, Varshitha Ramesh and Lucy Cunningham were the winners of the Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort essay contest. (State Journal file photo)

