The death of former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who served from 1979-1983, was announced by the current governor Tuesday afternoon. He was 88 years old.
A Lexington native, Brown was the 55th governor of the commonwealth.
“I am sad to share that former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. passed away yesterday,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place. Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”
Brown's family released the following statement on his passing. While they did not specify how he died, they said it happened Monday.
"Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him.
"He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “'I have never been so happy.'”
Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of interment. The former governor will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Additional arrangements will be forthcoming.
