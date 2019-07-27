The eighth annual Family Day at Dolly Graham was a success with more than 300 children in attendance on Saturday.
Organized by a group of families in South Frankfort, the event takes months of planning.
"It started out as a small idea between a few of us after seeing VHS tape recording of the block party they used to have in the '90s," explained Theo Harris, who was involved in planning the event. "A lot of family and friends came together to make this vision happen, and we're doing all of it for the kids."
Children won prizes, received free food and school supplies, visited the petting zoo, played a variety of games, enjoyed the bounce castle and much more. Along with fun attractions, the event planners also arranged for the Franklin County Democratic Party to set up a booth where residents could register to vote.
"It doesn't matter where you're from or who you are," said Charles Redden, an original member of the event's planning committee. "We're here to share with everyone and give back to our community."