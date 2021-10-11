The VFW 4075 Auxiliary will be having a Family Freedom Festival with trick or treating Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. in their parking lot at 109 Capital Ave.

There will be candy, gifts and information on local programs. Several other organizations from the community will be participating as well.

In order to maintain social distancing, participants are asked to follow the animal tracks.

