Family members of a Frankfort man found lifeless on a bank of the Kentucky River last year are offering a significant reward for information leading to a conviction in connection with his death. And city police have reopened their investigation of the case.
It was about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 when a sightseer on a city tour boat spotted the body of 45-year-old Bryan D. Cox on a bank of the Kentucky River. Investigators descended on the scene, and Cox was pronounced dead not long after by the coroner.
Following an autopsy, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod concluded that the cause of death was most likely natural or accidental. And while a post-mortem exam also ruled out trauma, Cox's family is still searching for answers.
"The family of Bryan Dale Cox is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons involved in the death of Bryan Dale Cox found in the Kentucky River Sept. 10, 2018," a flyer being disseminated by his family states.
It goes on to give a number to contact the Frankfort Police Department.
As of presstime Tuesday, Cox's family members hadn't responded to a request for comment.
Harrod did not respond to multiple contact attempts.
The State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled Cox's death an accidental drowning.
FPD Maj. Lynn Aubrey said the department had closed its investigation of Cox's death after the medical examiner's review but recently reopened the case. Aubrey said it's a general policy of FPD to reopen a closed investigation once possible leads come to light.
"We want to make sure no stone goes unturned," she said. "When we get new information in cases like this, we follow up on those leads."
Aubrey declined to reveal further information about the investigation.