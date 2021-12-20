A vast number of businesses, organizations and people in Frankfort and across the state have worked together to help neighbors in western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes changed the lives of thousands.
Of the many donors, a family from over 2,000 miles away also made it their mission to lend a helping hand in getting Christmas back on track for impacted children.
Officially named the Capital City Cares Gift Drive, local community leaders, faith-based organizations and businesses, including Franklin County Schools, Frankfort Independent Schools and the Frankfort Fire Department, organized early last week to collect and deliver wrapped presents to children from newborns through age 17 in western Kentucky.
After its formation, Jennifer Harris and her family in Washington State decided to help by donating $1,000 toward the purchase of toys in Kentucky.
“After my daughter saw the devastation caused by the tornadoes, she mentioned that she wished there was a way we could get Christmas presents to the kids. I was so touched by her desire to help the kids, but I didn't know how we could help,” Harris said.
With her daughter’s intuition to help others, Harris said she loved that her daughter wanted to reach out and help other children. She added her daughter was able to put herself in the shoes of western Kentucky children and felt led to help in any way she could.
The Harrises took to the internet to search for possible ways they could help. They came across a State Journal article about the Capital City Cares Gift Drive. A quick email to one of the organizers, Michael Fitzpatrick, and the plans were in motion.
“Every step of the way has been amazing. We were able to get money into Michael's hands, and then a wonderful lady shopped for all of the presents,” she said. “The most wonderful part was that we were able to FaceTime the group who volunteered their time to wrap the presents. My daughter was so excited to know that the presents would reach some of the kids who lost everything in the tornadoes.”
Amy Taylor, co-owner of Taylor Recycling, said while on the FaceTime call with Harris and her children, she showed them the gifts she was able to purchase with their donation, adding that Harris’ children looked shocked at the number of gifts.
“I got emotional seeing her kids. They were so proud, and I’m proud of them for being so young, hearing about western Kentucky and immediately stepping in to do something,” Taylor said. “Being from western Kentucky, this hits close to home. May we all have this same motivation down the road as western Kentucky will need help for a long time. Help from their fellow Kentuckians, and all over our nation.”
Taylor added she is grateful for the opportunity to help the area she originated from through the Capital City Cares Gift Drive.
Harris said, as a family, she wants those in western Kentucky to know they are not alone.
“We want to bring them some joy, and a reminder of hope during this Christmas season. We want the kids to know that in the midst of this situation, God can bring hope in many ways. Our prayer is that these presents will reach kids and put smiles back on their faces. Even though we are on the other side of the country, we want to do what we can do to help,” she said.
Fitzpatrick, one of many Frankfort residents helping with the gift drive, said that whenever there is a tragedy, Americans always rally together.
“This was no different with one exception. All of us across this country felt pretty helpless, and we kept imagining what we would do. We also thought about what a wonderful time Christmas brings to most and the people in the affected areas would not get to experience that this year,” he said. “This is what motivated people, and this is what motivated Jenny Harris and her two children. What they did for our state can never be forgotten, along with the countless others who have stepped up. I will always be grateful.”
A group will be leaving Wednesday to deliver the gifts to western Kentucky families just in time for Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.