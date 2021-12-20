A vast number of businesses, organizations and people in Frankfort and across the state have worked together to help neighbors in western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes changed the lives of thousands. 

Of the many donors, a family from over 2,000 miles away also made it their mission to lend a helping hand in getting Christmas back on track for impacted children. 

Capital City Cares

Officially named the Capital City Cares Gift Drive, local community leaders, faith-based organizations and businesses, including Franklin County Schools, Frankfort Independent Schools and the Frankfort Fire Department, organized early last week to collect and deliver wrapped presents to children from newborns through age 17 in western Kentucky. 

After its formation, Jennifer Harris and her family in Washington State decided to help by donating $1,000 toward the purchase of toys in Kentucky. 

“After my daughter saw the devastation caused by the tornadoes, she mentioned that she wished there was a way we could get Christmas presents to the kids. I was so touched by her desire to help the kids, but I didn't know how we could help,” Harris said. 

With her daughter’s intuition to help others, Harris said she loved that her daughter wanted to reach out and help other children. She added her daughter was able to put herself in the shoes of western Kentucky children and felt led to help in any way she could.

The Harrises took to the internet to search for possible ways they could help. They came across a State Journal article about the Capital City Cares Gift Drive. A quick email to one of the organizers, Michael Fitzpatrick, and the plans were in motion.

“Every step of the way has been amazing. We were able to get money into Michael's hands, and then a wonderful lady shopped for all of the presents,” she said. “The most wonderful part was that we were able to FaceTime the group who volunteered their time to wrap the presents. My daughter was so excited to know that the presents would reach some of the kids who lost everything in the tornadoes.” 

Washington State donation

The Harrises, a family in Washington State, donated $1,000 to the Capital City Cares Gift Drive to go toward the purchase of presents (above) for children in western Kentucky that were affected by recent destructive tornadoes. (Photo submitted)

Amy Taylor, co-owner of Taylor Recycling, said while on the FaceTime call with Harris and her children, she showed them the gifts she was able to purchase with their donation, adding that Harris’ children looked shocked at the number of gifts.

“I got emotional seeing her kids. They were so proud, and I’m proud of them for being so young, hearing about western Kentucky and immediately stepping in to do something,” Taylor said. “Being from western Kentucky, this hits close to home. May we all have this same motivation down the road as western Kentucky will need help for a long time. Help from their fellow Kentuckians, and all over our nation.” 

Taylor added she is grateful for the opportunity to help the area she originated from through the Capital City Cares Gift Drive.

Harris said, as a family, she wants those in western Kentucky to know they are not alone.

“We want to bring them some joy, and a reminder of hope during this Christmas season. We want the kids to know that in the midst of this situation, God can bring hope in many ways. Our prayer is that these presents will reach kids and put smiles back on their faces. Even though we are on the other side of the country, we want to do what we can do to help,” she said.

Fitzpatrick, one of many Frankfort residents helping with the gift drive, said that whenever there is a tragedy, Americans always rally together.

“This was no different with one exception. All of us across this country felt pretty helpless, and we kept imagining what we would do. We also thought about what a wonderful time Christmas brings to most and the people in the affected areas would not get to experience that this year,” he said. “This is what motivated people, and this is what motivated Jenny Harris and her two children. What they did for our state can never be forgotten, along with the countless others who have stepped up. I will always be grateful.”

A group will be leaving Wednesday to deliver the gifts to western Kentucky families just in time for Christmas. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription