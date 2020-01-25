Comic book and pop culture fans filled the Capital Plaza Hotel Saturday for the fourth FrankfortCon.
The event included several featured guests from the pop culture industry, including legendary comic book writer Peter David, who had a 12-year run on “The Incredible Hulk,” and has worked on other comics, including “Aquaman,” “Young Justice,” “Supergirl” and more.
Wrestlers Paul Orndorff, also known as Mr. Wonderful, and The Killer Bees, “Jumpin” Jim Brunzell and B. Brian Blair were also on the guest list.
“Peter David has been popular today,” said the show’s promoter, Carmine De Santo.
De Santo said the turnout Saturday was “unbelievable.”
“It’s been a good turnout,” he said. “This is an amazing community.”
De Santo said FrankfortCon now has several local businesses and community partners involved, including Pizza Inn, BlackGate Studios, Paul Sawyier Public Library and the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourism Commission.
He said that a few thousand people attended the event, which will be back on July 11. Attendees came from as far as New Orleans, Louisiana, St. Louis, Missouri, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Charleston, South Carolina.
Carol Jones, general manager of the hotel, said that the event is growing and that it’s great for Frankfort.
“It’s something for the kids to do,” Jones said.
Some of the new attractions at FrankfortCon included gaming tournaments for players of Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer and Magic and Super Mario Smash Bros. De Santo said the convention decided to add the gaming aspect after hearing the suggestion in feedback from surveys of past attendees.
More than 100 vendors with wares for a variety of interests — from manga and anime to records, movies, toys and more — filled one of the convention rooms.
Jeffrey Kyle Bibb, 4, dressed as a police officer even though he said he was a sheriff, was in attendance with his parents, Kyle and Samantha Bibb.
“This is his second con,” Samantha Bibb said. “He loves it.”
Jeffery said he dressed as a sheriff because he loves officers.
“I keep the sidewalk safe,” he said.