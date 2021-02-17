Dr. Robert Farley, a professor at the University of Kentucky’s Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce, will address virtually the Frankfort Rotary Club at its noon meeting Wednesday.

Farley will highlight the return of Great Power Competition, which has implications for climate change, global trade, arms control and higher education. His main query will explore what the future of competition between China and the United States looks like, and how will it affect our daily lives.
 
The public is invited to join. To receive the Zoom link, contact rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com. The program will also air on Frankfort Plant Board Channel 10 on March 3 at 6 p.m.

