Keenan Bishop, extension agent for agriculture and natural resources with the Franklin County Extension Office, checks on the grill masters preparing rib eye, hamburgers and hotdogs for lunch during Farm City Field Day Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Education was key at Harrod Family Farm and Firmly Rooted Flowers Farm during the 63rd annual Farm City Field Day Thursday.
Four agriculture specialists provided demonstrations along the tour of the two farms that are located across the street from one another off Evergreen Road. The first stop on the tour, after attendees registered and loaded onto a tractor-pulled wagon, was at Firmly Rooted Flowers Farm where Tara Watkins stood in front of her annual flower field and discussed cut flower production.
Watkins talked about the importance of supporting local farmers and "educating local florists and designers on how they can use our flowers," she said.
The remaining stops were across Evergreen Road at Harrod Family Farm starting with Johnny Davenport, a soil conservation technician with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. He discussed heavy use feed production and how the use of feeding stations can save on hay.
The third stop along the tour was with Steve Higgins, from University of Kentucky's biosystems and ag engineering program. He discussed the use of a tire waterer and how it's more effective than traditional watering troughs.
The last stop on the tour was with Les Anderson, a beef cattle extension specialist with the University of Kentucky. He discussed the pros and cons of embryo transfer.
After the tour, participants enjoyed ribeye, hamburger and hotdog lunch.
Keenan Bishop, extension agent for agriculture and natural resources with the Franklin County Extension Office, estimated there to be between 400-600 attendees, who were mostly Franklin Countians, but some were from surrounding counties.
"I'm extremely happy with the turnout," Bishop said. "Everything is working smoothly as expected thanks to the volunteers."
Bishop said the main objective of Farm City Field Day is the educational component.
"Hopefully, it’s new information for the farmers that are participating," he said. "Half of the participants aren’t farmers, hopefully, it gives them insight in to what it takes to produce food and fibers. It also allows farmers to network."
Johnny Davenport, a soil conservation technician with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, discusses heavy use feed production during Farm City Field Day Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Keenan Bishop, extension agent for agriculture and natural resources with the Franklin County Extension Office, checks on the grill masters preparing rib eye, hamburgers and hotdogs for lunch during Farm City Field Day Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.