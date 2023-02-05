In a move that has been years in the making, the Farmdale Sanitation District has entered into an interlocal agreement with Franklin County and the City of Frankfort.
The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve the agreement during its Jan. 31 regular meeting.
"Our goal in this whole agreement was to have everybody have the exact same stake," said Frankfort Sewer Department Director Kenny Hogsten. "That comes from the discounted amount of sewer fees that the city is going to charge Farmdale, plus the extra capacity that the city is going to build into pump stations out there for future connections if needed. My goal in the whole thing was to protect the county, the city and Farmdale."
Farmdale Sanitation District was formed in 2004 by the county for the collection and treatment of sewage. According to the contract signed by all three parties, the agreement will, "...resolve District's inability to meet its current demand flow needs, assist with extension of the City's Long Term Control Plan with the Kentucky Division of Water and add approximately 1,000 wholesale rate customer to the Frankfort Sewer Department system."
Hogsten told the fiscal court that the agreement was based on keeping all three entities on a level playing field and able to operate within its own best interest.
"My goal is for Farmdale to operate continuously forever and not cause them to go bankrupt," he said. "As this is going to be a living document, I am sure somewhere down the road, five or 10 years we are going to say 'hey, this isn't working out, we are going to make an amendment to change something.' But it is going to give everyone the same amount of power to do that. No one entity can say they are in charge."
