During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Friday, Ray Smith, treasurer for the Farmdale Sanitation District, presented the fiscal court with a razor thin fiscal year budget.
Farmdale Sanitation provides wastewater services to the southern part of Franklin County and is managed by three board members who are appointed by the fiscal court.
As presented, the budget shows an income based almost entirely on sewer fees of $661,020, which matches projected expenses exactly.
Smith said that the thin margin should improve over the next year due to rate increases. The 2022-2023 budget is based on four months of the old average rate, $38 per month, and eight months at new average rate, $57.50 per month. The rate change officially began as of Aug. 1.
He also mentioned that maintenance has also taken its toll on the district's financial outlook which is why the district had to up the monthly fees.
"We had a rough year maintenance-wise," Smith said. "We spent a little over $200,000 more than we took in due to maintenance issues over the past year. We engaged with RCAP, which is the Rural Community Assistance Partnership to do a rate survey."
Smith said that representatives from RCAP recommended a rate that covered the district's cost plus 12%, which would in turn allow the district to apply for loans to help maintain waste facility infrastructure.
Smith indicated that the district has a lot of work ahead of it when it comes to continuing service.
He said that pumps are continually having to be taken offline for repairs. He said that it is a common occurrence for people who flush non-water soluble materials such as diapers. Such materials wreak havoc at the treatment facilities. That coupled with the fact that equipment and parts for pumps are harder to get due to supply line shortages, make repairs all the more difficult.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells noted that these repairs are indicative of a bigger problem.
"As you hear Ray talk about these issues, it kind of gives you a 30,000-foot view of the big issue," Wells said. "The big issue is how much do you spend on something that is totally broken, if it is going to be replaced in the long run. The whole goal here is to replace all of this inadequate machinery, and filtration system, but you have to keep operating it so we can get it replaced. So we are spending a lot of money to put Band Aids on this, because we have to."
Hi, in title of article, there's a misspelling. The past tense of "to lead" is spelled "led." Unless I'm missing a "lead in the water" pun?
