The Farmdale Water District lifted its boil water advisory for several areas on Friday.
Those area no longer under the advisory include Huntington Woods Subdivision; Bentwoods Subdivision; Tuttle Lane; Cedar Run Subdivision; KY 1472; Old Lawrenceburg Road; Crawford Road; Big Eddy Road; KY 151; Johnson Road; KY 151 Loops 1 and 2; Travis Circle; Hickory Ridge Road; Earthhaven; and Salyers Lane.
The district said its staff is working hard to resolve issues caused by the September heat and drought.
Customers can keep informed of all updates by visiting farmdalewaterdistrict.com.