The Farmdale Water District will be repairing a 10 inch water main on Wednesday. 

According to the district's website, water will be shut off for most of the day and possibly into the evening in the following areas: Mills Lane, Lanes Mill, Dove Creek, Ninevah, Leatherwood, River Valley, Big Eddy, Demerson, Brianmark Cove, Iron Drive, Old Frankfort Road, portions of U.S. 127 South from Mills Lane to Keaton Road, Keaton Road, Green Wilson, Farmdale, Briarwood, Fawn, Deerland and KY 151 to Huntington Woods.

