The Franklin County Farmers Market responds to readers most frequently asked questions.
Question: Are you still open?
Answer: Yes, by pre-order and pick-up only until the end of May.
Q: How do I pre-order?
A: You MUST register as a customer first at https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/. Click 'Sign Up!' on the top of the page.
Q: When I am a registered customer, when can I order?
A: Ordering opens for both Thursday and Saturday customers each Monday at noon. Ordering closes for Thursday customers on Tuesday at 5pm, and Saturday customers on Thursday at noon. Don't forget to CONFIRM your order! Your items will not be guaranteed until your confirm (i.e., inventory may be gone by the time your click 'confirm order' if you wait too long).
Q: What products are available to purchase?
A: There is a wide range of products available — fresh produce; meats (beef, pork, goat, lamb, chicken, turkey); honey; eggs; baked goods; pantry products like popcorn, dried tomatoes, and jams; many plants (flowers & vegetables); and more!
Q: I added something to my cart and now it says '0' under quantity. Why?
A: This happens when something runs out before you confirm your order.
Q: Why are there many products that have already sold out when I log on?
A: We are still at the very beginning of season, so there is not a huge quantity of produce. Many products sell out on Monday, and customers are encouraged to log on and order early. Please be patient and stick with us- more products are available each week. Also, farmers add product through the week as they harvest and notice things growing more quickly than expected; you may find more asparagus or lettuce listed on Tuesday afternoon or Thursday morning that wasn't there earlier.
Q: How do I know when to pick up my order?
A: Please check your email for your order confirmation. In the same email, it will have the pick-up times, which is based on your last name.
Q: Can I get my items all in one bag and not use so much plastic?
A: Unfortunately, no. Farmers pack up all of their orders on their own. The Market only combines those orders into a basket for you to pick up. It is probably better this way because this means less people are directly touching your product.
Q: Can I walk to pick up my order?
A: Yes, you can. We just ask that you wait in a designated space while we bring you your order.
To ask a question, email the Farmers Market at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
