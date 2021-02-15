021521 COVID numbers

Editor's note: This story was updated at 8:58 p.m. on Feb. 15 to add that the health department will be closed Tuesday.

Seventeen new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Franklin County Health Department on Monday.

The bad news is there are 115 active COVID-19 cases, including 92 in the general population and 23 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

The good news is there are no active coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities in Franklin County.

Fourteen county residents are hospitalized with the virus, including one patient being treated in the intensive care unit.

A total of 3,484 Franklin Countians have ever tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,329 who have recovered and 40 who have died while positive for the virus.

The county remained in the orange zone on the state’s incidence rate map with a seven-day new coronavirus case average of 20.7 per 100,000 population.

The health department did not administer COVID vaccinations on Monday.

To date, FCHD has administered a total of 4,543 vaccination doses, including 4,088 initial doses and 1,455 second doses.

The health department will be closed Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

