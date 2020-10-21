102220 COVID cases

The Franklin County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday to bring the total to 814 since the pandemic began.

Of those 814 cases, 740 people have recovered.

The county has 58 active cases, five of which are school related — K-12 and college staff and students.

Deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 remain at 16.

Gov. Andy Beshear had grim news at his Wednesday briefing. He announced the second highest single-day case count with 1,487 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 21 new coronavirus-related deaths.

“The third escalation is very real and very concerning,” he said. “Our overall number of cases are significantly higher than in the summer.“

Wednesday’s cases bring the state’s total to 90,996 cases since the pandemic began. The state’s testing positivity rate is 4.99%.

There are 794 Kentucky residents hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 203 are in the ICU.

A total of 1,363 Kentuckians have died since the start of the global health pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription