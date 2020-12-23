Going into the four-day holiday weekend, the Franklin County Health Department announced Wednesday that 25 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently there are 198 active cases of the virus in the community, eight in schools and 11 in longterm care facilities. Thirteen local patients are hospitalized with virus, including four who are in the intensive care unit.
Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in mid-March a total of 1,996 Franklin Countians have tested positive, 1,773 have recovered and 25 have died.
FCHD has reported 521 new COVID-19 cases in December. November’s case count is the highest with 576.
The county's incidence rate is 38.7 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population based on a seven-day average.
Local leaders are urging Franklin Countians to observe CDC guidelines during the holiday season, including wearing a mask, keeping gatherings small, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.
There will be no local numbers reports from the FCHD on Thursday or Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas, or on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
