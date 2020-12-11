Franklin County has 14 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven patients currently in the intensive care unit — the most since the start of the global health pandemic.
The county set a record for the number of new cases in November with 577. So far this month there have been 270 confirmed cases, making December the second highest monthly case total.
After being closed for staff training on Thursday, the Franklin County Health Department confirmed 28 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,746 since March.
Currently, there are 293 active cases of the virus in the county — including 219 in the community, 45 in long-term care facilities and 29 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).
According to FCHD data, 1,429, or 81.8%, of local COVID-19 victims have recovered, and 24 — including an 83-year-old man who passed away earlier this week — have died.
The county continues to be in the red zone, the most severe, on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 51.8 new daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
FCHD will host its final free testing event of the year from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration at www.fchd.org is required and is now open.
