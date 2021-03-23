COVID vaccine effectiveness

There are 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the Franklin County Health Department, five new cases of the virus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of residents to ever test positive for the coronavirus to 3,694. Of that number, 3,615 have recovered and 40 have died while positive for COVID-19.

FCHD administered 29 vaccinations on Tuesday. In all, the health department has administered a total of 8,531 COVID-19 vaccines — including 4,526 first doses, 3,082 second doses and 923 Johnson & Johnson Janssen one-dose vaccines.

The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays. Registration is required and can be done at www.fchd.org/covid19testing

