092520 COVID cases

The Franklin County Health Department confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of county residents diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began to 630.

There are 68 active cases, including 25 in the community and 43 associated with schools, including K-12 and college students and staff.

Since the start of the pandemic, 14 Franklin Countians have died and 548 have recovered.

During his Thursday press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 745 new coronavirus cases statewide.

Currently, 543 state residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 122 are in ICU.

A total of 64,158 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began.

The governor also announced 13 new deaths in the state, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 1,137.

The state’s testing positivity rate was above 4% for a third straight day at 4.57%.

