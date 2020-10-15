Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Franklin County Health Department.
Four of the cases were from Thursday and the other four came in late Wednesday night.
That brings the county’s total to 769 since the pandemic began in March.
There are currently 10 active cases in schools (K-12 and college staff and students) and 44 active cases in the general community.
FCHD will offer COVID testing on Tuesday and again on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.
Registration for testing will open today at 8 a.m. Go to www.fchd.org and click on the green button to register.
The numbers are still high for the state, with Gov. Andy Beshear announcing 1,260 new cases of COVID and 20 deaths Thursday.
“We just can’t ignore it,” he said. “We can’t pretend like it’s not here. We can’t allow the fact that we are inconvenienced make us pretend that the virus isn’t with us and isn’t deadly.”
The state’s total number of COVID cases since the pandemic began stands at 84,195.
There have been 1,296 deaths attributed to the virus.
