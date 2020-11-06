With 34 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, the total number of Franklin Countians diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began has reached 970.
The number of active cases in the county rose to 122, of which 98 are in the community and 24 are in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).
Some 832 Franklin County residents who have recovered from the virus, and deaths remain at 16.
The next date for coronavirus testing is Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. The FCHD is also offering drive-thru flu shots every Friday at its building across from the Frankfort Cemetery on Glenns Creek Road.
Registration for both events is available at fchd.org. The COVID-19 testing registration will open at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,302 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
“These numbers are truly frightening. I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers,” Beshear said. “That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying. We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”
The state has had 117,505 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Ten new deaths were attributed to the virus, bringing the state's total to 1,544.
There are currently 1,153 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 299 are in ICU and 158 are on ventilators.
