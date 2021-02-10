The Franklin County Health Department confirmed 24 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of residents to ever test positive for the virus to 3,441.
According to Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, there are 170 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
On Tuesday, the health department reported the 40th death of a Franklin Countian who was positive with the virus.
The wintry weather held off long enough Wednesday for FCHD to administer 398 boost doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, the health department has administered a total of 4,308 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 2,853 initial doses and 1,455 boost doses.
“If we need to cancel Thursday’s event, we will do an all-all, text and e-mail to those registered canceling the event and notifying them on their rescheduled date,” Parker added.
“We will be sure to post any closings on social platforms, let The State Journal know as well as WLEX.”
