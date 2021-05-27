The Franklin County Health Department is hoping to offer eight COVID vaccination clinics in June, including appointments for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on Fridays.

Vaccine

“Several new dates and events were discussed Wednesday and we will share new sites and dates as soon as everything is confirmed,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department.

FCHD is also scheduling appointments for its Friday J&J vaccination events. To make an appointment, call 502-564-7647.

The next vaccination clinic is planned June 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road. Those who are vaccinated that day will receive a free 10-inch pizza.

On Thursday, FCHD announced a new clinic slated for 4-6 p.m. on June 8 at the Housing Authority of Frankfort, 590 Walter Todd.

Another event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. June 11 at the Stand Down event hosted by the Salvation Army at the Farmers Market at River View Park.

The health department has administered a total of 12,349 vaccinations — including 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,521 Johnson & Johnson; 314 Pfizer first doses; and one Pfizer second dose.

There are 29 active coronavirus cases in the county. A total of 3,996 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the start of the global health pandemic. Twelve backlogged cases were reported Thursday, none of which are active. Sixty-one Franklin Countians have died from virus complications.

The health department will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription