121720 COVID numbers

The Franklin County Health Department has announced its next free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.

Registration is required and will be posted as the date nears.

The health department reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing December’s count of new virus cases to 406.  

Currently there are 257 active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, including 233 cases in the community, 12 in local long-term care facilities and 12 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

To date, 1,881 county residents have ever tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to health department data, 25 county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since the start of the global health pandemic in March. Seven of those deaths remain unconfirmed coronavirus deaths as FCHD awaits ruling from the state Department for Public Health.

Franklin County continues to be in the red zone, the most severe, on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 38.4 new daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription