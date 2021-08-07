Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department Board of Health passed a resolution to sell its home health Certificate of Need to an undisclosed buyer at a special meeting Thursday.

FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said the resolution was a formality the buyer requested from the board. It states the board agrees to sell to the buyer, and Mattingly will be authorized to sign papers at the closing, which is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

According to KRS 216B.061, a certificate of need from the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services is necessary in order to establish a health facility; obligate a capital expenditure which exceeds the minimum amount; make a substantial change in bed capacity, health services or a project; acquire major medical equipment; alter an area or specific location designated on a certificate or license; and transfer an approved certificate of need for the establishment of a new health facility or the replacement of a licensed facility.

Mattingly declined to name the buyer, saying the board had been advised by its attorney that per the open records act KRS 61.878 (1) (d) records pertaining to a prospective location of a business or industry where no previous public disclosure has been made of the business or industry's interest in locating in, relocating within or expanding within the Commonwealth and records of a procurement process are exempt until the contractor is officially awarded.

FCHD closed its home health agency on June 30 because expenses were exceeding the program’s revenue.

The board also voted Thursday to spend $23,000 to repair part of the roof at the department’s clinic at 100 Glenns Creek Road.

The roof has been leaking, and the money will be spent for an asphalt shingle roof to replace the metal roof. Mike’s Roofing and Home Improvement was awarded the contract.

“A huge thanks to our Board of Health, building subcommittee and especially professional engineer representative Mr. Joe Grider for their diligent work to ensure that we have a safe place to work to keep our community healthy,” Mattingly said.

Bids have been received the repair the rubber portion of the roof, but no action was taken Thursday.

Grider said he had walked on the roof with the contractor.

“One thing I did notice is the metal roof that we’re going to take off and replace with a shingle roof, is a completely separate area from the rubber roof,” Grider told the board. “It’s not like they abut each other and that there’s potential for problems where they join each other and that you would need the same contractor.”

