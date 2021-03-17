Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.