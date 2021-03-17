Vaccine

The Franklin County Health Department is concentrating its efforts on getting COVID-19 vaccine shots in arms, Director Judy Mattingly told the board of health at its quarterly meeting this week.

The health department is primarily receiving the Moderna vaccine and is following the governor’s orders of getting 90% of the allocation out the same week it is received.

Mattingly said FCHD is looking forward to getting more Johnson & Johnson Janssen one-dose vaccines next week.

“That is not 100% confirmed, but we hope so and that’s what we are waiting on to be able to schedule any other vaccine events is to get that Johnson & Johnson shipment confirmed,” she added.

To date FCHD has administered 8,327 vaccination doses — including 4,526 first doses, 3,052 second doses and 749 Johnson & Johnson Janssen single-doses.

Mattingly also said that by May anyone who wants a COVID vaccine should at least be able to get an appointment for one.

“We’re hearing from (state Health Commissioner) Dr. (Steven) Stack that the light at the end of this pandemic really should be around July.”

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has reassured local health departments that all COVID expenses, including testing and vaccination events, will be covered by the state.

“If they have health insurance we do bill just for administration of the vaccine to help cover those,” Mattingly explained of residents receiving COVID vaccines. “(They) will not be denied if they don’t have insurance.”

She also said that research is continuing into whether the COVID vaccine will need to be administered annually similar to the flu shot.

“Most of the research that I’m reading is very, very hopeful that this vaccine is going to provide a long-term longevity for protection and coverage,” she said. “So that’s something to watch closely from the CDC.”

