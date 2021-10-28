With the month coming to a close the Franklin County Health Department is reporting 500 total COVID-19 cases in October — less than half the number reported in September.

"We hope these numbers continue in a downward manner as we approach the holiday season," FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.

Currently, there are 116 active coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases to-date to 7,021.

COVID shot of hope

"As we enter into Halloween weekend and people begin to gather, we ask people to be mindful of signs and symptoms you may be experiencing (and stay home if you are symptomatic) and to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene," Parker added.

 

The health department will host a Moderna booster vaccination event from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Registration will be required and a link will be forthcoming. This will be a booster event only. We will not be offering third additional doses (recommended for those who are immunocompromised). Those in need of a third booster should call the clinic to schedule an appointment.

 

The CDC has expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots with recommendations for those who have received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The booster shot does not have to be the same brand as the initial dose.

"We encourage everyone to speak to their primary care provider and discuss which booster to receive if eligible," Parker stated.

Eligibility includes those who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and it has been six months after their second dose and you fall into one of the categories below: 

  • People who are 65 years and older
  • People aged 18+ who live in long-term care settings
  • People aged 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
  • People aged 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and it has been two months since that single dose, may receive a COVID-19 booster of your choice.

"We are tentatively planning a vaccine event Nov. 17 for children ages 5 and up, pending approval of Pfizer. Please stay tuned for more information and links for registration for all of our upcoming vaccine events," Parker said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription