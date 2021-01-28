At the start of the week it looked as though Franklin County was on track for another record-setting week for new coronavirus cases, but the number of confirmed virus cases leveled off mid-week.
Between Monday and Tuesday the Franklin County Health Department reported 153 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday 29 cases were recorded followed by 38 on Thursday. In all, 220 county residents have tested positive this week.
Last week, FCHD announced 277 new virus cases.
“January accounts for almost 30% of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, at 872 cases,” Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, told The State Journal Thursday.
There are 177 active coronavirus cases in the county, including 142 in the general population, 33 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and two in long-term care facilities.
Sixteen Franklin Countians are hospitalized with the virus with four being treated in intensive care units.
The average daily new case count over the past seven days for the county is 47.1 per 100,000 population. Counties in the red zone are those with incidence rates higher than 25.
Overall, FCHD has confirmed a total of 2,983 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; 2,768 have recovered and 38 have died while positive for the virus.
The health department vaccinated 251 K-12 school personnel on Thursday.
FCHD has administered a total of 2,618 COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,223 initial doses and 395 boost, or second, doses.
