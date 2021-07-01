The Franklin County Health Department has provided COVID-19 vaccinations at a total of 37 off-site locations.

070121 COVID vaccines

That number is nearly equal to the 44 drive-thru vaccination events the department has hosted and a big reason why the county is ranked second in the state for the highest percentage of the population that has received at least one shot.

“We have two more pop-up clinics planned at this time and some more in the works,” explained Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director.

The health department will be administering coronavirus vaccinations at the Franklin County Fair from 6-7 p.m. on July 20 and July 22.

Those wanting a vaccine sooner are urged to call the clinic at 502-564-7647.

“A big thanks goes out to our community for stepping up and getting their vaccines,” Parker added.

According to the latest data from the state, 63.93% of Franklin County residents have been vaccinated, including 77% of residents who are 18 and older.

To date, FCHD has provided a total of 12,795 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Currently there are three active coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total number of residents to ever test positive for the virus to 4,117. Of that number, 4,053 have recovered and 61 have died.

