040921.COVID graphic.jpg

Following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Kentucky Department for Public Health and Gov. Andy Beshear and out of what officials called an abundance of caution, the Franklin County Health Department is pausing its Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination event planned for Friday.

FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal that those who are scheduled for the event should check their email and text messages for important information about their appointments.

"Folks can cancel their appointment entirely, request to be vaccinated Friday with the Moderna vaccine instead or move their appointment to next Friday, April 23, which is the next Johnson & Johnson event," she said.

"We will await more guidance from the CDC and FDA after the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices meets Wednesday to discuss Johnson & Johnson."

FCHD will be providing nearly 500 Moderna second doses at a drive-thru clinic planned for Wednesday.

Parker said there are still appointments available across the commonwealth for those wanting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. To check availability, visit kycovid19.ky.gov and click on the vaccine tab.

The health department announced four newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Thirty-seven cases are active in the county.

In the 13 months since the pandemic began, 3,773 Franklin Countians have tested positive and 57 have died from COVID complications.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription