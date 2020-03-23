Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department placed in the middle of the pack in the 2020 County Health Rankings report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The report helps public health, community partners, policy-makers, community members and others see how healthy their county is, compare it with other counties within their state and find ways to improve the health of their community.

Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, FCHD ranked 55th — 11 spots lower than the previous year. However, improvements were made clinical care (from 57th in 2019 to 44th); social economic factors (from 27th in 2019 to 34th); and physical environment (from 62nd in 2019 to 45th). The county also saw a decrease in adult smoking, sexually transmitted diseases and teen birth rates.

FCHD Director Judy Mattingly gives some of the credit for the gains to the Franklin County Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP) group, which was started in 2010 and is comprised of 120 community partners who meet quarterly to address local needs.

MAPP uses data and assessments, including the County Health Rankings, to develop a Community Health Assessment (CHA). Currently, the group is in the process of collecting community input for the 2020 Quality of Life Survey.

“The County Health Rankingsemphasize the impact of the environment and the fact that where we live, learn, work, play, and pray influences our health,” Mattingly explained. “This is exactly why collaboration with our community partners is vital to improve our rankings.”

Franklin County will need to improve on its 57th ranking in Quality of Life, which includes poor or fair health; poor physical health days; poor mental health days; and low birth rate, and its rating of 26th in health behaviors, which includes adult obesity; physical inactivity; excessive drinking; and alcohol-impaired driving deaths.

Franklin County MAPP is already in the process of trying to improve on these rankings with the creation of a document that includes all physical activity opportunities within the community and is updated on a regular basis.

For more information, contact Debbie Bell, Health Education Coordinator and Franklin County MAPP Coordinator with FCHD, at 564-5559 ext. 207, via email at DebbieY.Bell@ky.gov, or visit www.fchd.org

