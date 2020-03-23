The Franklin County Health Department placed in the middle of the pack in the 2020 County Health Rankings report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
The report helps public health, community partners, policy-makers, community members and others see how healthy their county is, compare it with other counties within their state and find ways to improve the health of their community.
Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, FCHD ranked 55th — 11 spots lower than the previous year. However, improvements were made clinical care (from 57th in 2019 to 44th); social economic factors (from 27th in 2019 to 34th); and physical environment (from 62nd in 2019 to 45th). The county also saw a decrease in adult smoking, sexually transmitted diseases and teen birth rates.
FCHD Director Judy Mattingly gives some of the credit for the gains to the Franklin County Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP) group, which was started in 2010 and is comprised of 120 community partners who meet quarterly to address local needs.
MAPP uses data and assessments, including the County Health Rankings, to develop a Community Health Assessment (CHA). Currently, the group is in the process of collecting community input for the 2020 Quality of Life Survey.
“The County Health Rankingsemphasize the impact of the environment and the fact that where we live, learn, work, play, and pray influences our health,” Mattingly explained. “This is exactly why collaboration with our community partners is vital to improve our rankings.”
Franklin County will need to improve on its 57th ranking in Quality of Life, which includes poor or fair health; poor physical health days; poor mental health days; and low birth rate, and its rating of 26th in health behaviors, which includes adult obesity; physical inactivity; excessive drinking; and alcohol-impaired driving deaths.
Franklin County MAPP is already in the process of trying to improve on these rankings with the creation of a document that includes all physical activity opportunities within the community and is updated on a regular basis.
For more information, contact Debbie Bell, Health Education Coordinator and Franklin County MAPP Coordinator with FCHD, at 564-5559 ext. 207, via email at DebbieY.Bell@ky.gov, or visit www.fchd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.