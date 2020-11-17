With 24 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the number of Franklin County residents diagnosed with the virus continues to climb.
The Franklin County Health Department said Tuesday that 29 cases were reported on Monday.
“To date, that is the highest number of cases reported in one day,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.
There have been 1,164 cases of the virus in the county since the start of the global health pandemic.
Franklin County currently has 165 cases active in the community. That includes 126 in the general community, 27 in schools (K-12, college students and staff) and 12 in long-term care facilities.
Deaths from COVID in the county remain at 16.
“We tested 177 community residents (Tuesday) at our testing event — our most yet,” Parker added. “Thank you to everyone who came out to be tested and for being an active part at combating this virus.”
FCHD will be conducting drive-thru COVID testing on Dec. 1 and Dec. 15, both Tuesdays, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.
Testing will be 2-6 p.m. each day, and registration opens at 8 a.m. the Friday prior to the testing date. Register online at fchd.org, click on the blue button.
Community members with transportation barriers are urged to call the FCHD clinic at 502-564-7647 to discuss options with staff.
“Today is the deadliest day we’ve had since the start of this virus,” Gov. Andy Beshear said before announcing 33 more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
The state death toll from the virus has reached 1,697.
The governor also announced 2,931 new confirmed COVID cases, bringing the total to 142,008 since March.
There are 1,521 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus — up 79, or 5%, since Monday. Three hundred fifthy-four victims are currently in intensive care units and 178 are on ventilators. Beshear said the number of patients on ventilators had risen by more than 50 since Monday.
“The virus is out of control everywhere in Kentucky,” he said.
The state’s current incidence rate map shows Franklin County is still in the red zone at 30.8 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
“It’s time to get control of this beast and I refuse to stand by and watch unavoidable loss around us,” Beshear said, adding that he will announce new steps during Wednesday’s media briefing.
The state’s testing positivity rate rose above 9% to 9.1%.
