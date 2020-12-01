112820 FCHD testing

With 32 Franklin County residents testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday the total number of local residents who have been diagnosed with the virus now stands at 1,459, the health department said.

Currently, the county has 193 active cases of COVID-19, or 13.2% of the total cases since March — including 143 in the community, 32 in long-term care facilities and 18 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

A total of 1,246 Franklin Countians have recovered from the virus and 17 have died.

According to the state’s incidence rate map, Franklin County is still in the red zone with an average of 36.4 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

The health department tested 189 people at Tuesday’s testing event.

FCHD’s next free testing event is from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration at fchd.org is required and opens at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

