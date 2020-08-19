082020 COVID cases

The Franklin County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 418 since the pandemic began.

A total of 120 cases are active — 96 in the community and 24 in local long-term care facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic, 284 victIMS have recovered and 14 have died from the coronavirus.

Statewide, 655 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday. A total of 40,926 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began.

Gov. Andy Beshear also reported 12 new deaths, raising the number of Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 to 842.

The state’s testing positivity rate rose from 5.18% on Tuesday to 5.41% on Wednesday.

