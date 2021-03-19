COVID vaccinations

The Franklin County Health Department confirmed four new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in the county to 3,683.

Twenty-four cases are active — 19 in the general population and five in schools.

In all, 3,619 Franklin Countians have recovered from the coronavirus. Forty have died while positive for the virus.

The county has an incidence rate of 5.6 based on a seven-day average of new daily COVID cases per 100,000 population.

FCHD is conducting free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays. To register for an appointment, go to fchd.org.

The health department vaccinated 30 residents Friday.

In total, FCHD has administered 8,357 vaccination doses — including 4,526 first doses, 3,082 second doses and 749 Johnson & Johnson Janssen single doses.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription