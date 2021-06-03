June 1 COVID events

The Franklin County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the public.

On Thursday, DaVinci's Pizza dished up free 10-inch pizzas for those who were vaccinated at an event in its parking lot. Forty-four people took advantage of the free lunch and shot.

"We are so thankful for today's event (and that the weather held off) and new partnerships to help continue our fight against COVID," health department Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.

The next event is slated for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, 100 Clinton St.

"If you know someone who would prefer Pfizer or Moderna, please give our clinic a call at 502-564-7647," Parker added.

"We are now scheduling appointments on Fridays for those who still need their vaccine."

To date, FCHD has administered 12,393 COVID vaccinations — 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,565 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; 314 Pfizer first doses; and one Pfizer second dose.

There are 38 active COVID-19 cases in the county. A total of 4,027 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, and 61 people have died for reasons attributed to the virus.

