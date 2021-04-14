Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Staff at the Franklin County Health Department provided 465 Moderna vaccinations Wednesday, a day after a pause of use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by local, state and national officials.

FCHD announced earlier this week that Friday's Johnson & Johnson vaccination event has been affected.

"Folks can cancel their appointment entirely, request to be vaccinated Friday with the Moderna vaccine instead or move their appointment to next Friday, April 23, which is the next Johnson & Johnson event," Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department, said.

In total, FCHD has provided 11,494 vaccinations — including 4,667 first doses, 4,472 second doses and 2,355 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines.

The health department also confirmed eight new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 41. In all, 3,781 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus and 57 have died from COVID complications.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription