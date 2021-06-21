Franklin County Health Department officials are combing through backlogged coronavirus cases to fix discrepancies.

For instance, the health department’s current COVID-19 case count to-date is 4,104. The state is reporting 80 additional Franklin County virus cases.

“We have a regional team in-house right now working through the backlogged cases — the difference of what we are reporting and the 4,184 that the state is reporting,” said FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker.

COVID shot of hope

“Some cases are indeed positive cases from late 2020 and early 2021 and others are cases that do not belong to Franklin County and/or clean-up of data for misspelling of names, etc,” she added.

“There are limitations to working with real-time data.”

Of the 4,104 COVID cases FCHD is reporting, 4,017 patients have recovered. Sixty-one Franklin Countians have died since March 2020.

There are 26 active virus cases in the county.

Franklin continues to trail Woodford for the highest percentage of county population vaccinated — 63.52% to 62.93%, respectively.

The health department has administered a total of 12,693 COVID-19 vaccines — including 4,807 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,652 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; 318 Pfizer first doses; and 195 Pfizer second doses.

“Currently, we do not have any upcoming vaccine clinics in the community, but are working with community partners to get some on the calendars,” Parker stated.

FCHD also offers all three vaccines at its clinic. To schedule an appointment for COVID testing or for the vaccine, call 502-564-7647.

