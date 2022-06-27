The Franklin County High School Class of 1972 will mark its Golden Graduation Reunion with a gathering at the Frankfort Country Club on July 30 from 7 p.m. until midnight.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The evening features live music, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, memories and fun. Admission is $50 per couple and $35 for singles in advance or $60 and $40 at the door.

FCHS teachers from the class will be welcomed.

For more information, contact Vicki Cunigan at 502-229-7778 or at vckc13@aol.com Payment may be sent to 3000 KY 151, Frankfort, KY 40601.

