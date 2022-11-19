A Franklin County High School graduate is in the running for a regional Broadway award in Chicago.

Sydney Hendrix, who currently resides in Chicago, is nominated for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for her portrayal of Gertrude McFuzz in “Seussical the Musical” at Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park in the Broadway World Chicago Awards.

