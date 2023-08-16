The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Sherrin Rosette Candle Company to help the homeless fight the summer heat.

The organization and business recently delivered a second shipment of 50 cases of bottled water and 29 gallons of Hi-C fruit juice along with other treats to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription