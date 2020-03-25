fcso logo.jpg

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has extended the deadline for transferring 2019 property tax bills to the county clerk’s office by 30 days.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new deadline for the transfer will be by the close of business on Friday, May 15, according to Sheriff Chris Quire.

“As we approach the end of that extension period, the Finance Cabinet and Department of Revenue officials will reevaluate the progress made during this emergency declaration and a determination will be made at that time regarding whether or not an additional extension of time is needed,” he told The State Journal.

Initial notices from county clerks will be sent by mid-June and second notices will follow in mid-July.

“Many county clerks will be adjusting their tax sales dates since the start date for the sales will be delayed until Aug. 13,” Quire added.

