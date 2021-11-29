Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

K9 Chase’s vest is sponsored by Kathy Pryor of Louisville, KY and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Officer Chris Beard." Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
 
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 4,450 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
 
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
 
Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.
 
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

