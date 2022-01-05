Sgt. Nathan Doty has been terminated from the Franklin County Sheriff Office.
At a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, Doty was found guilty of multiple charges stemming from what the FCSO called a “use of force incident,” at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2020. Doty’s body camera captured video evidence of him using excessive and unnecessary force on an already arrested individual in the hospital.
FCSO did not provide the video to the media because, they said, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was still conducting its own investigation of the incident.
Sheriff Chris Quire said he and the department only became aware of the incident on Nov. 2, because of an open records request for Doty’s body camera video. Doty was suspended Nov. 4 and an internal investigation was authorized and carried out by Chief Deputy Dwayne Depp and Detective Sgt. Doug Sutton on Nov. 9. Charges were officially filed against Doty on Nov. 29. The hearing had been originally scheduled for Dec. 20, but was rescheduled for Tuesday after a request from Doty and his attorney, Mary Sharp.
The charges include:
• Violation of Franklin County Sheriff Department Policy and Procedure 12.1, Title: Disciplinary Procedures: Conduct Unbecoming;
• Violation of Franklin County Sheriff Department Policy and Procedure 1.3, Conduct Unbecoming;
• Violation of Franklin County Sheriff Department Policy and Procedure 1.3, Non-Lethal Force;
• Use of force that was not necessary under the circumstances presented.
After three hours in a closed session, and being presented with the body camera video, as well as other evidence, Quire decided to end Doty’s employment with the department.
Sheriff Quire said FCSO will pay Doty for any remaining sick days, vacation days, etc. he has accrued. Whether or not he receives a pension depends on if he has served enough years to earn it. He will not be paid other severance.
Quire told The State Journal he is disappointed it has taken more than two years for Doty to be punished, but said the former sergeant’s actions are inexcusable, even if they occurred so long ago.
“Time doesn’t matter. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t know it because there weren’t any reports done, so once we discovered that open records (request), we had to fill it. And that’s when we figured out what happened. At the end of the day it’s a tough decision but we can’t defend it or allow it to happen.”
Doty has a history of improper use of force. He was also involved in a Sept. 20, 2020 incident involving then-FCSO deputy Phillip Ray, which was also captured on video. The two deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle that ended up at Prince Hall Village Apartments. The driver, Delano Washington, exited the vehicle and laid on the ground before Doty kneed him in the face. That incident ultimately resulted in two women filing a suit against Ray on June 21, 2021.
The suit also named Doty, Quire and Franklin County as defendants. Ray forcibly pulled two women out of a car that had been evading police. The women were not resisting arrest and were not charged with a crime.
While the lawsuit is primarily concerned with Ray’s actions, it describes many of Doty’s actions as unnecessary and malicious. The lawsuit also blames Doty for not acting responsibly as Ray’s superior officer.
“Defendant Doty, Ray’s superior officer at the scene, was engaged in his own misconduct and use of excessive force, and thus made no attempt to intervene to stop Ray’s misconduct and his mistreatment and injury of Plaintiffs," the lawsuit states.
It claims Doty knew Ray, who was promoted to sergeant earlier this week, frequently violently overreacted to events and “failed entirely to anticipate that Defendant Ray would likely overreact with violence and use unnecessary and excessive force after the chase, and made no effort to intervene or restrain Defendant Ray when he did so.”
It goes on to claim Doty and Quire’s investigation was a “sham” and they, “have abused their public office,” by finding Ray having done nothing wrong.
The lawsuit is ongoing.
