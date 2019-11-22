The Franklin County Sheriff’s office will be open on Saturday, Nov. 30 to allow residents more opportunity to pay property taxes with a 2% discount.
Sheriff Chris Quire announced the temporary hours during Friday’s Fiscal Court meeting. The office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The office will be open the following Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
In order to get the 2% discount on property taxes, Franklin County residents must either pay at the sheriff’s office or postmark their bill by Saturday, Nov. 30. Beginning Dec. 1, residents must pay the base amount.
Quire told the court that as of Friday morning, about 62% of tax bills had been collected. More than 8,700 unpaid bills are left in the county.