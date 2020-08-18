Blue Grass Community Action Partnership

Blue Grass Community Action Partnership Inc., which serves Franklin County, has been awarded $668,935 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration.

The funds will enable the public transit agency to add five vehicles and replace five vehicles, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who made the announcement Tuesday.

In addition to Franklin, Blue Grass Community Action Partnership Inc. serves Anderson, Boyle, Casey, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln, Mercer, Scott, Washington and Woodford counties.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Transportation Delivery applied for the funding, which is discretionary and nationally competitive. Ten Kentucky transit agencies, which together serve 41 counties, will use the money to buy 42 replacement vehicles and 20 other vehicles with which to expand their fleets.

“Reliable transportation is essential to so much we do in our daily lives,” Beshear said. “For many of our fellow Kentuckians, that means public transportation. It’s how they get to work, or school, or health care appointments, or the grocery and a host of other places. This funding is an investment on their behalf.”

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that the funding comes at a particularly critical time because public transit agencies have lost ridership and revenue because of COVID-19

“These agencies have been struggling financially, and this funding will help them maintain a dependable fleet,” Gray said.

