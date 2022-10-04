A federal judge in the Eastern District of Kentucky dismissed a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy's defamation case against a group of local public defenders.

In the lawsuit, FCSO deputy Jeff Farmer alleged that the group of four public defenders based in Franklin County violated his First Amendment rights when they sent a letter to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire asking him to re-evaluate his deputy's role with the department after Farmer attended the Trump rally turned attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Farmer sweatshirt

Jeff Farmer is shown above wearing a sweatshirt that reads "I am the militia" on the day of his attendance at the infamous pro-Trump rally that ended in a mob siege of the U.S. Capitol. The sweatshirt does not appear to be associated with any specific militia. (Photo submitted)

