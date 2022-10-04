A federal judge in the Eastern District of Kentucky dismissed a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy's defamation case against a group of local public defenders.
In the lawsuit, FCSO deputy Jeff Farmer alleged that the group of four public defenders based in Franklin County violated his First Amendment rights when they sent a letter to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire asking him to re-evaluate his deputy's role with the department after Farmer attended the Trump rally turned attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Defense attorneys who signed their name at the bottom of the correspondence include Kristin Gonzalez, Nathan Goodrich, Cheryl Bush, Patrick Brennan and Valery Church.
Farmer said by sending the letter, the defendants used their authority as public defenders to interfere with his First Amendment rights to petition, assemble, and engage in free speech by subjecting him to retaliatory actions.
The letter also called his police work into question. It read, "This incident at the Capitol is a continuation of poor judgement, recklessness, and bias demonstrated by Deputy Farmer."
In the weeks after Jan. 6, FCSO hired retired FBI Agent Carl Christiansen to conduct an independent investigation into Farmer's conduct at the Pro-Trump. The report cleared the deputy of any wrongdoing.
Farmer was interviewed by LEX18 as he returned to Kentucky from the events on Jan. 6. During the interview he noted that the event was largely peaceful and attracted people from all backgrounds who were dissatisfied with the 2020 election results. He also condemned the violence that took place at the Capitol later that day.
The public defenders publicly took issue with the results of the independent investigation and noted that Christiansen did not interview any of their clients, many of whom had gone on record about Farmer's misconduct during criminal investigations in the past.
In a judgement dated Sept. 29, United States District Judge Karen Caldwell dismissed Farmer's claim regarding the First Amendment with prejudice.
In her written opinion Caldwell denied Farmer's assertion that the public defenders were acting under the "color of state law" when they sent the letter to Quire as well as to news outlets and posted it on social media.
"In writing the letter, Defendants were not fulfilling any actual duties of a public defender," Caldwell wrote.
Farmer's attorney, Chris Wiest of Northern Kentucky said that he plans to file an appeal.
"Even if we don't win the appeal, we will just re-file in the state court for the state law defamation claim," Weist told The State Journal. "They are delaying their day in court, but they are not going to avoid it."
The defendants' attorney, R. Kenyon Meyer, said that they were pleased with the federal judge's ruling and that he is prepared for any other legal actions that might come his way on this matter.
Meyer said of the the plaintiff's plans going forward, "While we don't think it is a useful pursuit for Deputy Farmer to appeal, he has the right to do so and we will make our arguments again in the appellate court."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.