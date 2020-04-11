Louisville’s On Fire Christian Church sued Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city of Louisville on Friday, saying the mayor’s orders for churches to not have gatherings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus violated Constitutional rights.
U.S. District Judge Justin Walker issued the order. He wrote Saturday that the city of Louisville is banned from “enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire. The Mayor’s decision is stunning. And it is, ‘beyond all reason,’ unconstitutional.”
Fischer told the newspaper on Saturday morning he was “strongly suggesting” churches don’t host in-person or drive-in services this Easter weekend. He said he didn’t like the idea of telling people not to go to church, “but I’m doing it because I don’t want people to die."
A press release from First Liberty Institute, which filed the lawsuit, had this response.
“Judge Walker recognized that the mayor’s prohibition of drive-in church services on Easter violated the church’s religious freedom,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel at First Liberty. “The church will conduct the Easter drive-in service tomorrow with grateful hearts and in full compliance with the CDC’s guidelines.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a letter to Fischer on Thursday urging him to allow the drive-in services because of Constitutional issues.
Gov. Andy Beshear has given the OK to drive-in services statewide with proper guidelines followed including staying in the cars and with the same family, parking six feet apart and not passing anything from car to car.
However, the Kentucky governor did say that any churches holding mass gatherings would have police on the parking lot writing down license plate numbers to identify people and give those names to the local health department where they would be issued 14-day quarantines.
While a difficult decision, Beshear said it was being made with the good of the community in mind.
“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill somebody else, that your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and in your community,” he said Friday.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul pushed back on social media.
“Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being a Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here,” Paul wrote on the social media platform.
Cameron wrote on Facebook Saturday: "Directing a uniformed presence at church services to record the identity of worshippers and to force a quarantine while doing no such thing for the people gathered at retail stores or obtaining an abortion, is the definition of arbitrary."
The Republican Party of Kentucky issued a statement Saturday morning, saying the governor was off base and making a “blatant overreach.”
“Gov. Beshear’s order for state police to stalk churchgoers and turn their information over to government agents is a blatant overreach,” said Mike Lonergan, Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman. “The governor and his administration should retract this overbearing use of government power and come up with another way to work with churches to discourage in-person gatherings and help faith communities follow the proper CDC guidelines — without such draconian measures.”
